Henderson woman who posed as nurse gets 20-month sentence

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A judge has sentenced an East Texas woman who posed as a licensed nurse to a 20-month state-jail sentence.
Special Prosecutor Richard Hurlburt said Judge Brad Morin sentenced Stephanie Garcia, 31, of Henderson, to 20 months on a felony charge and 180 days on two misdemeanor charges, all which will be served concurrently.
In March 2018, Garcia was arrested by Marshall police for violation of nursing regulations and fraudulent use of information.
Garcia was responsible for patient care at Davita Dialysis in Marshall and performed the duties of a registered nurse. Investigators say she falsified information to receive employment as a nurse.
Employment records confirmed that Garcia had used another person’s nursing license number to obtain employment.
Garcia pleaded guilty to the charges in November.
“I felt it was the proper sentence by the judge due to what she did,” Hurlburt said. “It was very dangerous if you’re not properly licensed.”
Hurlburt explained that the investigation began after a woman receiving dialysis had alarms sound on her machine. Her husband went to check on her and police were called in to keep him at bay. The couple filed a complaint on the situation to the board of nursing and that is when it was discovered Garcia was not a licensed nurse, Hurlburt said.
Hurlburt said he was brought in as a special prosecutor because the previous district attorney had a girlfriend who worked for DaVita.
