Gilmer’s Jeff Traylor makes Texas-sized impact at UTSA introduction

Gilmer’s Jeff Traylor makes Texas-sized impact at UTSA introduction
Jeff Traylor introduced as the new UTSA football coach on Tuesday (Source: UTSA Athletics)
December 10, 2019 at 10:17 PM CST - Updated December 10 at 10:49 PM

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRE) - Gilmer native Jeff Traylor made an impact when he stepped foor in the Alamo Dome on Tuesday.

Traylor was introduced as the third UT-San Antonio football program. He brought up everything from Col. William Travis and his stand at the Alamo, to eating Salsa straight out of the jar the night before his interview, to a unique description of his wife’s looks.

Traylor made a point to shake hands with the band and point out that both of his parents were music majors so the band plays a special roll in his program. it is no surprise that Traylor’s East Texas community spirit came out promisinf the fans that the team would be doing community service to make sure the players and coaches are involved in the community that supports them.

The entire 20 plus minute press conference from Traylor can be viewed here:

Posted by UTSA Athletics on Tuesday, December 10, 2019

Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.