East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... After a very cold start this morning, we have had a wonderful day across all of East Texas today. Tomorrow morning we should drop into the lower to middle 30s to start off our Thursday...warming up into the middle to upper 50s during the afternoon. Partly to Mostly Sunny skies are likely. Friday should be a little warmer with lows in the upper 30s and highs in the middle 60s. Even warmer still on Saturday under Mostly Sunny skies. Very late on Sunday night, a few showers may begin across the area as a cold front moves through late Sunday/early Monday morning. Rain chances max out at 40%, then diminishes during the day on Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday look to be a bit chilly with morning lows in the lower 30s and highs in the lower to middle 50s under Mostly Sunny to Sunny skies.