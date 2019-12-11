East Texas woman searching for the family of a man who died 120 years ago

ELKHART, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas woman is searching for the family of a man who died 120 years ago.
“It’s a healthy respect for the dead and just following your heart,” Kymberley Criswell says. It’s not a sentiment you hear very often, but for Kymberley Criswell, death is heavy on her heart.
“A lot of people go through their life not really thinking about the death they are going to have or the plot that they are going to have,” Criswell says.
A college course at Trinity Valley Community College brought Criswell to the Starr Graveyard in Elkhart, and into a psychology class about life, womb to tomb.
“We go through everything, from sperm and egg, up to death,” Criswell says.
The assignment was to restore a tomb, or in this case, a gravestone.
Criswell chose one particular limestone site; a stone so weathered, that the etching was unrecognizable.
“It’s going to deteriorate even more, with more touching, so we taped paper over it, put masking tape so it wouldn’t hurt the stone and did a charcoal rubbing,” Criswell says.
The result surprised Criswell, words etched into stone 120 years ago were readable again. H.C. Mathis was born in September of 1852 and died in February of 1899.
The stone reads; ‘a precious one from us has gone. A voice we loved is stilled...’ “A place is vacant in our home, which never can be filled,” Criswell continued.
Now, Criswell is searching for living members of this Mathis family, to not just restore their loved one’s grave, but their lineage.
“I hope I find the family and give them a piece of their history, that’s all I want,” Criswell says. Kymberley Criswell says she is actively searching for anyone that knows anything about H.C. Mathis.
Kymberley Rene Criswell is available through Facebook.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.