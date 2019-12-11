East Texas educational businesses provide teachers, students with helpful resources

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two East Texas educational businesses are joining forces
Mentoring Minds is a company that provides critical thinking-based curriculum for K-12 education. SchoolSpire is an education technology company that provides lesson planning, analytics, and program tracking for districts. Together these two companies can offer schools with instruction while also giving them results as to how their students are performing.
Michael Lujan, Co-founder of Mentoring Minds, said, “I moved to Tyler twenty-five years ago to be an elementary school teacher. In that twenty-five years, we’ve seen education completely shift. Where they’re still learning reading, writing, arithmetic, but we’re doing it in different ways.”
Lujan says children learn in different ways and they have discovered a way to help children learn, through critical thinking.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.