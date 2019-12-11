Eagles Bluff community breaks ground for chapel

BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - A little rain wasn’t going to stop the ground-breaking for the Chapel on Eagles Bluff in Bullard this afternoon.
The gloomy weather didn’t dim the excitement of community members. The project has been two years in the making and was made possible thanks to help, spiritual support, and local donations.
“This is the beginning of what is absolutely going to be a great addition to this community out here,” said Ted Mapes, President of Board of Directors. “We have about one-hundred and twenty-five to one-hundred and thirty homes and they need a place here for some spiritual time.”
They anticipate construction to be four to five months long, beginning as soon as Friday or Monday.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.