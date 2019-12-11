Check presented to Bishop Gorman graduate for son’s medical bills

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The season of giving is here, and one Bishop Gorman High School graduate received a gift that will make this year a memorable one.
Tiffany Sarmiento graduated in 2002 and today, she returned to the campus where she was once a student. This time, she brought with her three-year-old son, Ezra, who was diagnosed with Pre-B Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in April.
Students presented Sarmiento and her son with a $2,675 check that will help with medical bills.
Student Council President Augustine D’Eramo said planning began in October, and students held different fundraisers throughout November.
They have always participated in No-Shave-November, and this year students unanimously decided to support Tiffany and Ezra after hearing a presentation about their situation from student council adviser, Anne Stone.
The proceeds from no-shave-November, a pancake fundraiser, and a bracelet sale all went to the family.
Sarmiento said she was very humbled, emotional and grateful to the student council for fundraising for Ezra.
“It was very overwhelming and just very nice to know that there are people out there who, maybe we haven’t talked to in a long time, that are still thinking of us and wishing him the best and that he gets healed and everything,” Sarmiento said.
D’Eramo said that it was a lot of work to organize and make happen, but it was joyful work.
“We have the student council here at Gorman and our adviser,” D’Eramo said. “There’s a lot that goes into play but when you have a lot of people helping, it comes together well.”
The journey has been an emotional roller coaster and Sarmiento says she is trying to stay strong for her son.
“He is almost at the end of what they call “Front line.” It’s where they have intense chemotherapy for about eight months. Sometimes it can lengthen if there are chemo holes because his counts are too low. Beginning in January he should start maintenance, where he’ll start going once a month for chemotherapy, for the next three years,” Sarmiento said.
D’Eramo said fundraising won’t stop here. They will keep selling bracelets and accepting donations from anyone who wants to give.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.