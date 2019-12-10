WATCH: House Democrats to unveil 2 articles of impeachment against President Trump

WASHINGTON D.C. (KLTV/KTRE) - The House Democrats are expected to unveil two articles of impeachment against President Trump on Tuesday morning.
This is according to the Associated Press who spoke with “two people familiar with the discussions.”
The House Democrats are expected to unveil the articles during a press conference at 9 a.m. ET. During the press conference, they are expected to release the details of their next steps in regard to the articles of impeachment.
This follows the House Judiciary Committee hearing that was held on Monday. According to the AP, the Democrats’ case against Trump was laid out during the hearing.
