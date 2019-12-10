Texas Tech reports second assault on campus in two days

On 12-9-19 at approximately 6:47 p.m., a female was approached by a Hispanic male in the Wall Gates parking lot. Female reported the male asked for directions and attempted to assault her. She was able to fend of the attacker and he fled toward the Education Building. Suspect was described as small build 140 pounds approximately 6 feet with dark hair, dark eyes, facial hair with long sideburns, wearing a baseball cap, black jeans, dark clothing, possibly wearing a hoodie.