Texas Tech reports second assault on campus in two days

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Police Department has given notice about an attempted sexual assault on campus Monday evening, the second reported assault attempt in two days.
From Texas Tech PD:
On 12-9-19 at approximately 6:47 p.m., a female was approached by a Hispanic male in the Wall Gates parking lot. Female reported the male asked for directions and attempted to assault her. She was able to fend of the attacker and he fled toward the Education Building. Suspect was described as small build 140 pounds approximately 6 feet with dark hair, dark eyes, facial hair with long sideburns, wearing a baseball cap, black jeans, dark clothing, possibly wearing a hoodie.
Texas Tech released this statement regarding the incident: “Texas Tech Police are conducting investigations into both incidents. It’s uncertain at this time if the two are related. Texas Tech Police and Lubbock Police Department have an increased patrol presence around campus. Texas Tech encourages the campus community to be aware of your surroundings and report any suspicious behavior by calling 911.”
Anyone who may have witnessed activity related to this incident or who has knowledge of the responsible party are encouraged to contact the Texas Tech Police Department at 806-743-2000, or Crime Line at 806-741-1000.
Details from the first reported assault can be found here: Sexual assault reported outside Coleman residence hall
Texas Tech Police say they have increased patrols on campus and the Lubbock Police Department is assisting.
