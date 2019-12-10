Smith County looks to ‘better performance’ in elections process ahead of Nov. 2020 ballot

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - While the first of the 2020 elections may still be months away, Smith County officials are already looking ahead to how they can improve on the Nov. 2019 elections process.
“I’ve said publicly several times that it did not live up to my expectations on the way I intend elections to be conducted in Smith County,” said Smith County judge Nathaniel Moran.
Moran called the county’s performance during the Nov. 2019 election subpar. However, it is determined to do better.
“The way that government gets worse is we never want to admit when we fall short and we never want to correct behavior,” Moran explained. “And we as a commissioners court don’t want to be that kind of government. I know we don’t.”
Using a powerpoint presentation to make his point, Moran highlighted some of the organizational issues during the last election, including using only one early voting location as opposed to all five of the potential locations. He also said only 176 of the county’s 350 voting machines were deployed. When it comes to his own schedule, Moran said between commissioners court and probate court, he was unavailable to offer solutions to the problems.
“I need to free myself up so that I can solve problems during the day,” Moran admitted.
When it comes to technology, Moran pointed out that some locations didn’t have sustained internet connectivity, printer problems, the wrong WiFi provider at one location, and new machines that left some election judges confused.
“There are a number of things we can so that we can have a better performance come March," Moran said.
Officials said while issues in the past election were bad, it would have been worse during a more popular election, like Nov. 2020.
