Person struck, killed while pushing disabled vehicle on Cherokee County highway

On December 8, 2019 at 10:09 PM, Troopers responded to a fatal crash on FM-346, 5.5 miles southwest of the city of Bullard in Cherokee County. The investigators’ preliminary crash report indicates that a 1998 Chevrolet S-10 had become disabled and was being pushed south in the lane of travel on FM-346. The driver and passenger had gotten out to push the vehicle. At that same time, the driver of a 2009 Ford Fusion, Dakota Aaron Kinnett, 24, of Bullard was traveling south on FM-346 and was not initially able to see the disabled vehicle, swerved to the right to avoid striking vehicle. The Ford missed striking the Chevrolet but struck the passenger, Lanika Michelle Russell, 35, of Bullard that was helping to push the disabled vehicle. Russell was transported to UT-Health – Tyler were she later died. The crash remains under investigation.