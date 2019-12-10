One dead in crash on Hwy 19 north of Athens

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - At least one person has died in a crash north of Athens on Tuesday morning.
The wreck happened just before 6:45 a.m. on State Highway 19 at County Road 3907 north of Loop 7 in Athens.
Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse confirms at least one person has died as a result of this crash.
Traffic on Highway 19 is solid in both directions approaching County road 3907.
KLTV is working to confirm more information and will have those details as soon as they become available.
