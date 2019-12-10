Man pleads to 50 years in Cherokee County murder

RUSK, Texas (KLTV) - A New Summerfield man has pleaded guilty to a murder charge and has accepted a 50-year prison sentence.
Maximino Garcia pleaded guilty in Judge Michael Davis’ court on Monday.
Garcia was one of three brothers arrested in March 2017 following the 2016 death of Mario Rodriguez, who was found dead in his father’s truck just outside New Summerfield.
At the time of his death, the sheriff’s office said Rodriguez had taken his father’s truck to the store in New Summerfield to buy some items at the dollar store. He never returned home. After four or five hours, his father reported him missing. His body was later found with gunshot wounds.
