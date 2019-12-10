Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — San Pittman was introduced as the 34th head coach in program history, ending an almost one-month search for a new Razorbacks leader. He replaces former coach Chad Morris, who was fired after less than two full seasons and a 4-18 record. Pittman is no stranger to Arkansas having served as an assistant coach under Bret Bielema from 2013-15. Pittman signed a 5-year, $15 million contract. He said the team would put in the work to try and climb out of the cellar of the SEC West. The Razorbacks have lost 19 consecutive conference games.