Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Dennis Schroder scored 27 points off the bench and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Utah Jazz 104-90. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 20 points and Chris Paul added 16 points and seven assists for the Thunder. Steven Adams chipped in with 11 points and 13 rebounds. Oklahoma City got a big lift from its bench and outscored the Utah reserves 45-23.
NEW YORK (AP) — Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts and Ohio State teammates quarterback Justin Fields and defensive end Chase Young will join LSU quarterback Joe Burrow as Heisman Trophy finalists. Burrow is the clear front-runner to win the Heisman on Saturday night in New York City after a record-breaking season. The senior has led the Tigers to the top seed in the College Football Playoff. Burrow would be LSU's second Heisman winner and first since running back Billy Cannon in 1959. All three quarterbacks who are finalists this season started their careers at different schools and transferred.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — San Pittman was introduced as the 34th head coach in program history, ending an almost one-month search for a new Razorbacks leader. He replaces former coach Chad Morris, who was fired after less than two full seasons and a 4-18 record. Pittman is no stranger to Arkansas having served as an assistant coach under Bret Bielema from 2013-15. Pittman signed a 5-year, $15 million contract. He said the team would put in the work to try and climb out of the cellar of the SEC West. The Razorbacks have lost 19 consecutive conference games.
UNDATED (AP) — LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is a unanimous selection as the offensive player of the year on The Associated Press All-Southeastern Conference football team. The top-ranked Tigers also have the SEC’s coach of the year in Ed Orgeron and the newcomer of the year in freshman cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. The SEC defensive player of the year is Auburn tackle Derrick Brown. A 28-member media panel made the all-SEC selections. LSU beat No. 5 Georgia 37-10 in the SEC championship game Saturday in Atlanta and has earned the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff.