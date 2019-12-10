1 dead after weekend crash in Henderson County

On December 07, 2019 at 4:20 PM, Troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash at the intersection of SH-19 and FM-2752, three miles south of the city of Athens in Henderson County. The investigators’ preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2010 Dodge Dakota, Bryan Denman, 57, of Canton was traveling southbound on SH 19 and had moved into the turning lane to make a left turn on to FM-2752. Denman failed to yield right of way, while turning left, and was struck by a northbound 2017 Ford Fiesta driven by James Donovan Trahan, 17, of Eustace. Lillian Lucile Gayton, 62, of Eustace, a passenger in the Fiesta, was transported to UT-Health – Athens where she was later pronounced by Judge Milton Adams. Another passenger, an 8-year-old male, was transported to Children’s Medical Center – Dallas. Trahan and Denman were transported to UT-Health – Athens in stable condition. The crash remains under investigation.