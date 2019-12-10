Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teenager

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a teenager who was reported missing.
According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, on Dec. 9 at approximately 11:18 pm, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to a missing teen in the Shadybrook Community.
The teen, 16-year-old Kylee Elise Stewart-Voss, was found to be missing from her residence in Bullard, Texas.
The sheriff’s office said Kylee was last seen at the residence before 8:00 pm on the night of December 9. Kylee is a white female, 5 foot 3 inches tall and weighs 140 lbs.
The sheriff’s office said it’s unknown what Kylee is currently wearing.
If you have any information on Kylee’s whereabouts, please contact the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 903-683-2271.
