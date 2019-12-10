Assignment leads Trinity Valley student on mission to find Elkhart man’s family

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A homework assignment has led a Trinity Valley Community College (TVCC) student on a mission to find the family of an Elkhart man who died in the late 1800s.
Kymberley Criswell is a student at TVCC, taking a psychology class where they’re learning about the importance of understanding life and death. one of the assignments was to pick a gravestone and restore it as closely as possible to its original state.
Criswell chose a gravestone in Starr Cemetery in Elkhart belonging to H.C. Mathis. Mathis died in Feb. 1899. Criswell is now doing everything she can to find Mathis’ family because she wants to fill the gap in lineage and history.
If anyone knows or has any connection to the Mathis family, Criswell is out there looking for answers.
