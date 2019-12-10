Anderson County couple wins TFB’s Outstanding Young Farmer & Rancher contest

From the Texas Farm Bureau
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (News Release) - The seeds of a dream tended with much hard work and perseverance have one young couple reaping the rewards. It’s a bountiful harvest for first-generation farmers Braden and Jordan McInnis of Anderson County.
The couple was named the winner of Texas Farm Bureau’s 2019 Outstanding Young Farmer & Rancher competition at the organization’s 86th Annual Meeting in San Antonio today.
“Farming is never easy, but it can be even more difficult to break into as a first-generation farmer, “TFB President Russell Boening said. “Braden and Jordan are a determined young couple who have made their dreams in agriculture come true, and we’re honoring their dedication with this award.”
Braden began farming in 2009 when he was a sophomore in high school. Since then, his farm has grown.
The couple farms corn, cotton, wheat, soybeans, oats, grain sorghum, and hay. They also provide commercial spray applicator services and regional agricultural trucking, custom farm and clear land. The McInnises also have a cow-calf operation.
In addition to helping on the farm, Jordan is the head agricultural science teacher at Elkhart High School.
The young couple resides in Tennessee Colony.
The McInnises also serve on TFB’s Young Farmer & Rancher Advisory Committee and participate in Farm Bureau activities on the county and state level.
“The Outstanding Young Farmer & Rancher competition recognizes farmers and ranchers between the ages of 18 and 35 for their dedication to Texas agriculture,” Boening said. “This year’s contest highlighted several diverse and innovative operations. These young couples are not only running successful farms and ranches, raising their families and contributing to their communities, but they’re also finding the time to advocate for agriculture and share their stories with consumers. They’re all to be commended.”
As winners of the Outstanding YF&R contest, the McInnises will represent Texas in the American Farm Bureau Federation’s Achievement Award competition in January.
They’ll also receive the title to a 3/4 ton, 4-wheel drive Ford pickup with a diesel engine, sponsored by Texas Farm Bureau Insurance Companies, and a $5,000 cash award, courtesy of Farm Credit.
Other finalists in this year’s competition include Matt and Jessica Hanslik of Lavaca County and Jesse and Karri Wieners of Carson County.
The two runners-up will receive a $500 cash award, courtesy of Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance Company.
The winner of the national Achievement Award will receive a new Ford vehicle up to a value of $35,000 and paid registration to the AFBF YF&R Leadership Conference in Louisville, Kentucky, courtesy of Ford.
The national runner-up will receive a Case IH Farmall 50A tractor, courtesy of Case IH.
The third-place winner at the national contest will receive a Case IH 40” Combination Roll Cabinet & Top Chest and a $500 Case IH parts card, courtesy of Case IH, as well as $2,200 worth of Stanley Black & Decker merchandise, courtesy of Stanley Black & Decker.
The fourth national finalist will receive a Case IH 40” Combination Roll Cabinet & Top Chest and a $500 Case IH parts card, courtesy of Case IH.
Information on other young farmer and rancher events and activities can found online at www.texasfarmbureau.org/YFR.