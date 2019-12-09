World Anti-Doping Agency imposes 4-year ban on Russia

Olympic Rings and a model of Misha the Bear Cub, the mascot of the Moscow 1980 Olympic Games, left, are seen in the yard of Russian Olympic Committee building in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. The WADA committee has proposed a package of sanctions including a four-year ban on hosting major events in Russia and a similar four-year sanction on Russians competing in top events like the Olympics, though they could enter as neutrals. (Source: AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin/AP)