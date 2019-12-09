WATCH LIVE: House Judiciary Committee continues impeachment hearing

WASHINGTON D.C. (KLTV) - The House Judiciary Committee continue their hearing on Monday.
According to an AP report, the committee is expected to be formally presented “investigative findings” against President Trump during Monday’s hearing.
The hearing will begin at 8 a.m. CT and will be aired live on television. You can watch the events online on East Texas Now or on the free KLTV mobile news app.
The AP reported Chairman Jerrold Nadler expects the committed to vote soon, possibly this week. According to the AP, the Democrats say President Trump’s actions regarding Ukraine could result in impeachment charges of abuse of power, bribery, and obstruction.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.