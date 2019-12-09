Sprout’s Farmers Market coming to Tyler’s Rose Plaza

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A grocery store chain which markets itself as “healthy living for less!” is expanding to Tyler.
The publicly-traded business has been issued a building permit for Rose Plaza, the shopping center which used to house Hastings.
The store’s website also confirmed a Tyler store is “coming soon.”
The store provides the following description on its website:
Sprouts Farmers Market, one of the fastest-growing retailers in the country, has made healthy living accessible to shoppers for nearly two decades by offering affordable, fresh, natural and organic products. True to its farmers market heritage, Sprouts is known for pioneering its unique grocery model by offering a welcoming store layout featuring fresh produce at the center of the store, an expansive bulk foods section, and a vitamin department focused on overall wellness. Sprouts also offers a unique assortment of healthier products with special attributes, such as plant-based, gluten-free, keto-friendly, and grass-fed, to meet the growing and diverse needs of today’s consumer.
City documents states the store will be over 30,000 square feet.
Sprout’s has 340 stores across 22 states.
