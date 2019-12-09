Rusk County issues provisional burn ban

RUSK COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - Rusk County is now under a provisional burn ban, according to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management.
Rusk County OEM reported on Monday morning the Rusk Count Commissioners Court has approved a provisional burn ban for the county.
According to the office the provisional ban “requires individuals wishing to burn to have a water source readily available at the site of the burn, burning in an enclosed pit or container with flammable objects being a minimum of 10 feet away from a fire, and notifying the fire department responsible for that area.”
Rusk County OEM also stated that any burning done during a provisional burn ban must be monitored until the fire is completely extinguished.
The office reported the full text of the provisional ban will be available soon.
