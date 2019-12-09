Scandrill adopts 140 angels from Angel Tree

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - 140 children in Tyler will be reciving Christmas gifts this year thanks to a local company.
For the last 13 year, Scandrill Inc. has adopted angels from the salvation Army’s Angel Tree and this is their biggest year yet.
Some Scandrill employees took a break from building an oil rig on Sunday afternoon to build something a little more delicate; Barbie and Paw Patrol scooters.
The scooters were just a few of the countless gifts the company purchased for the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree.
“Every year we raise the money from employees, vendors that work for us,” said Jessica Waites, an asset manager for Scandrill. “I call the big man and say ‘okay, I have $5000,’ he says ‘here is five more, have fun’ and then we contact the Salvation Army and I say I’m going to come and get a whole bunch of angels.”
The company raised $10,200 to purchase gifts.
“You go and pick up these Angel Tree adoption cards and one little boy didn’t ask for any toys, he asked for a bed and a pair of socks,” said Waites. “When you’re doing stuff like this you can’t even comprehend what something that seems so small, how much impact it’s going to have on a kid’s life.”
Waites said the Scandrill employees are blessed to be able to donate.
“No matter how much you do or don’t have, it’s not about how much you give, it’s about how much joy you put into giving,” said Waites. “The impact isn’t for yourself, it’s for a child that you’ll never meet and you’ll never know what a gift that they’re not expecting to get is going to do for them; how much joy and hope is going to fill their heart and it might change their life.”
Waites said the company hopes to raise even more funds next year and adopt even more angels.
