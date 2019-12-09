Monday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Evening, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We are expecting mostly cloudy skies this evening with temperatures sitting in the 50s and 60s. A cold front will begin to move through our area tonight and into tomorrow, bringing with it cooler temperatures and showers. Showers will start to move in for our far northwestern counties near midnight and will continue to move south east throughout the day on Tuesday. Temperatures will only warm to the mid 40s tomorrow. Since cold temperatures are accompanying this rain, there is a small chance of seeing sleet in the pre-dawn hours for places north of I-30. No accumulation or travel problems are expected. Once the rain clears out of Tuesday evening we will be clear and dry for the rest of the week. Mid to upper 50s and sunny skies will be around for both Wednesday and Thursday. 60s return for Friday on through the whole weekend as we keep the sunshine. Monday will be the next best chance of seeing a few showers come through East Texas!