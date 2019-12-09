East Texas Ag News: Texas pecan crop exceeding expectations

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Pecan quality and quantities around Texas are exceeding early expectations, according to a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service horticulturist expert.
A few months ago we told you the early pecan crop estimate was a below-average year, but recent late-season rains and plenty of sunshine helped the production across the state.
This year, the early freeze at the end of October caused some concerns because pecans froze with shucks still unopened in late-maturing varieties.
Once unopened pecans freeze, they must physically be opened which turns into more harvest labor. Most of the frozen pecans were mature enough to be ok.
