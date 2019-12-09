Dallas Cowboys release kicker Brett Maher

DALLAS, Texas (KLTV) - It has been a tough year for the Dallas Cowboys and the team is making a change in the closing weeks of the season.
No, the change is not firing Jason Garrett. The team announced Monday that they were releasing kicker Brett Maher according to the Dallas Cowboys website.
The article from the Cowboys states the team is going with Kai Forbath as their kicker. Forbath was one of several kickers to try out for the team eight days ago.
It has been a rocky year for Maher. Despite having a career percentage of 85.8%, he missed 10 field goals for the Cowboys this year. According to the Cowboys, he was well below that average hitting only 20 of 30 field goals this year.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.