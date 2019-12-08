Tyler philanthropist Peaches Owen dies

Texas, Louisiana & Southeast Texas. “Peaches’ infectious enthusiasm and passion to help others will never be forgotten by her extended CHRISTUS family within the CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System. The Owen family’s philanthropic generosity and compassionate desire to help the people of Northeast Texas will live on for generations. The hope and healing their gifts have and will continue to provide through their immediate family will impact families across Northeast Texas and this nation for decades to come as an extension of His healing ministry. Our prayers are with the entire family during this difficult time.”