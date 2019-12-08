Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We are starting off your Sunday with patchy fog and temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. Mostly cloudy skies will stick around for most of the morning and you can expect a few peeks of sunshine in the afternoon. Temperatures today will warm to the low 70s and we will have breezy winds. Overnight we will cool to the low 60s. Tomorrow, a warm front will move through our area and bring temperatures to the mid-70s. Showers will move in late in the afternoon on Monday as a cold front approaches East Texas. Rain will fall overnight Monday and throughout the day on Tuesday. Temperatures will take a huge drop on Tuesday, to the mid-40s and winds stay cold and breezy. Wednesday we will dry out and see clear sunny skies. Similar conditions will carry over into Thursday and Friday. For the start of your weekend, expect temperatures to be in the low 60s with plenty of sunshine.