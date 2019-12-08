Some customers in Troup without water due to leak

TROUP, Texas (KLTV) - Some customers in Troup are without water after a leak.
According to a Facebook post from the city of Troup, a water valve has been closed at the intersection of Brandon St. and W. Duval due to a leak on Westwood Dr.
The post said any Troup water customers west of Brandon St. will be without water until the leak is repaired.
The post said any Troup customers without water will be under a boil water notice. The boil water notice will likely apply only to Troup water customers west of Brandon Street. The post said that will be determined after the leak is repaired.
The post said the city of Troup apologies for the inconvenience and is working as quickly as possible to make the repairs.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.