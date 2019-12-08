OU survives Big 12 title game, awaits CFP fate

ARLINGTON, Texas (KTRE) - It took Oklahoma four quarters and one extra possession to earn their fifth straight Big 12 title.
The No. 6 Sooners beat No.7 Baylor 30-23 in overtime.
Oklahoma led in pretty much ever statistic but Baylor played tough and hung in the game thanks to a few big plays. The Sooners out gained Baylor 433- 265 yards of total offense. The only thing that hurt Oklahoma was two turnovers compared to zero by the Bears and six penalties for 50 yards compared to Baylor’s four for 37 yards.
Kennedy Brooks got the scoring going with a 6-yard run for OU. They then followed that up with a field goal for the only two scores in the first quarter. Baylor found it’s groove after that scoring three times in the second quarter. They had two field goals and a 33-yard touchdown pass from Gerry Bohannon to Tyquan Thornton. The bears took a 13-10 lead into the half.
In the second half, Oklahoma put up 10 points in the third quarter, highlighted by a Jalen Hurts 18 yard touchdown pass to Nick Basquine. Oklahoma also started the fourth with a field goal, taking a 23-13 lead with just under 8 minutes to go in the game. Baylor got right back into it with a 81 yard reception by Henderson native Trestan Ebner. With 3:25 left in the game, Baylor kicked a field goal to tie the game.
In overtime, running back Rhamondre Stevenson scored on Oklahoma’s first possession and the Sooner defense stood it’s ground and stopped Baylor on four straight plays.
“People act like it is supposed to be easy,” Hurts said. " It is not supposed to be easy. Winning championships is hard."
Hurts has now been in a unique situation winning a conference championship at Alabama and now Oklahoma.
“There is a narrative out there that the SEC is a different animal but the Big 12 is tough. It has really good teams. Baylor is good. They are a physical team. I have a lot of respect for them.”
With Utah losing Friday to Oregon in the Pac12 title game and Georgia failing to upset LSU in the SEC title game, Oklahoma now will sit and wait to see if they can sneak into the College Football playoff.
“I hope they see the big 12 champions,” Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley said. “They got a job to do. I get that. We had a job to do as team which was continue to improve through the year, trust the things we could and ultimately win a Big 12 Championship. We have done that. We will see whatever road it takes us on.”
