Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Rhamondre Stevenson had a 5-yard touchdown run in overtime and No. 6 Oklahoma is likely going back to the playoff after a 30-23 win over No. 8 Baylor in the Big 12 championship game. The Sooners won their fifth Big 12 title in a row and 13th overall. This would be the fourth time in five years to get into the College Football Playoff. No. 5 Utah lost the Pac-12 title game before No. 4 Georgia lost 37-10 to No. 1 LSU in the SEC. Oklahoma beat surprising Baylor in a close game for the second time in four weeks.
CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — James Robinson rushed for 210 yards and two touchdowns and Illinois State knocked off eighth-seeded Central Arkansas 24-14 on Saturday in the second round of the FCS playoffs. Robinson, the second-leading rusher in the FCS who set a school record with 297 yards in a first-round victory over Southeast Missouri, scored two of the Redbirds' three second-quarter touchdowns, one on a 51-yard run
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Taveion Hollingsworth scored 23 points and had a dunk in the final seconds to put the finishing touches on Western Kentucky’s 86-79 overtime win over previously unbeaten Arkansas. The Hilltoppers pulled away in the extended period as Arkansas made just 2-of-7 shots from the field in the final five minutes. The Razorbacks entered the night receiving votes in the last top 25 poll.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Chelsea Dungee scored 32 points, Alex Tolefree added 21, both season highs, and No. 23 Arkansas turned back Kansas State 81-72 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The Razorbacks led 37-33 at the half and used a 10-0 run in the third quarter and a last-minute 3-pointer by Tolefree, to take a 61-50 advantage into the fourth quarter. Petyon Williams had 19 points and 13 rebounds for K-State (4-4) and Ayoka Lee had 15 and 14. Angela Harris added 16 points.