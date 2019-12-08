Habitat for Humanity builds 109th home

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Habitat for Humanity of Smith County completed their 109th home today, in Tyler.
Steve Pep, the supervisor of construction was on scene with multiple other volunteers Saturday morning and said he wants the volunteers to know the work they do changes the lives of those moving into the homes.
“People are coming out of apartment living, multiple family living,” said Pep. “The security that the single family home gives a family is immeasurable.”
Today’s home was also the 50th and final home built with help from Habitat for Humanity volunteer Bob Beckley.
