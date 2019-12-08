East Texas citizen saves woman from burning car

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas woman pulls off a heroic act in a desperate ‘life or death’ situation.
It happened in Longview on Thursday as a woman was going about her workday when she noticed a car was on fire right outside the front door, and someone was still in it.
Security video shows Krystal Cozby at work at her office on Eastman Road, when she notices a commotion outside.
“I see a man jump out of his truck and run over here, he was yelling so I ran out the door and there was a car on fire,” she says.
Within seconds the car is in roaring flames.
But Cozby runs towards it because someone is still in the car.
“And a lady was stuck in the car. My instinct was to run over to the car and try to help her,” Krystal says.
As she rushed out to the car to try to help, another problem presented itself.
"I just tried to get her out of the car. She was able to stand but not able to walk. We had to get a wheelchair out of the truck before the car was engulfed in flames," Cozby says.
But time was running out as Cozby attempted the rescue.
"The whole front of the car was engulfed. After the tires started to pop I realized it was dangerous, but at the moment it was just adrenaline," she says.
Krystal helped get the woman to safety unharmed.
She doesn't like the word hero, saying she did it for a simple reason.
"If it was one of my family members in that position, I would hope that someone would help. I was just doing what anybody should do," says Krystal.
The fire department did arrive shortly and doused the burning vehicle, which was later towed away. No one was injured.
