Texas Municipal Police Association releases statement on Marshall officer-involved shooting

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Municipal Police Association has released a statement on an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Marshall on Dec. 5. Demetrius Williams died as a result of the shooting.
In a statement, Kevin Lawrence, Executive Director of the Texas Municipal Police Association said, “While serving a narcotics warrant on Thursday, deputies from Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, were involved in a shooting incident that resulted in the death of the individual, Demetrius Williams, they were attempting to bring into custody. Any loss of life is tragic and as the state’s largest police association, TMPA understands the impact such events have on officers, citizens, and their communities.”
The statement continues, "What TMPA knows currently, but is not being reported, is that while the deputies of the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office were serving the warrant at the correct location, Mr. Williams attempted to flee in his vehicle at a high rate of speed. While driving in reverse, Mr. Williams struck another vehicle and then began driving forward towards several deputies. One deputy was struck by Mr. Williams’ vehicle during this chain of events. Under Texas state law, a vehicle driven in this manner may constitute a “deadly weapon” if “its use or intended use is capable of causing death or serious bodily injury.”
“The incident is currently being investigated by the independent Texas Rangers and all officers involved have been placed on administrative leave. This is standard procedure and is absolutely necessary to conduct a fair, impartial investigation of what happened, both for the family of Demetrius Williams and the officers.”
“Investigations take time, but they do produce answers. TMPA asks that the media, community leaders, and citizens allow this crucial process to unfold and wait for its findings.”
