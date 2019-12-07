Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: This morning will be partly sunny with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. By the afternoon we will see a decrease in cloud cover and above average temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Overnight we will cool to the upper 40s. Tomorrow will be warm and windy as we feel low 70s and winds from the south close to 15 mph. A few sprinkles are expected for Monday afternoon, but it will be our warmest day by far, getting to the mid-70s. A cold front will pass through East Texas overnight between Monday and Tuesday. This will bring a big drop in temperatures was we only warm to the mid to upper 40s and see showers for most of the day on Tuesday. Partly sunny and dry skies return for Wednesday and we will rebound back to the mid-50s. Partly to mostly sunny skies and mid-50s will be the story for Thursday and Friday as well.