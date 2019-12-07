The Longview Ballet gets a little help from the west; Ballet West

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - She’s a guest from the west, and the East Texas instructor is pretty much letting her take over the studio, but just temporarily. The Longview Ballet director has a guest teacher who is known for expecting perfection from her dancers at Ballet West.
Normally Pat George Mitchell handles the classes at her Studio of Creative Arts in Longview, but, for a few days, she turned over the reins to a westerner: Pamela Robinson Harris, Principal Ballet Master for Ballet West
“I have joined the staff of Longview Ballet Theater as associate Artistic Director to help Miss Pat out, and I’m staging a ballet: Cinderella,” Harris said.
But as far as the April 2020 production of Cinderella, this week is it.
“I am hoping to get all my work done this week, and then will return in April for the show. And then I come back to teach one week a year,” She revealed.
“What are you hoping to bring the kids?” I asked her.
“Joy and happiness. Love of ballet, love of the art form. Understanding of pantomime and the unspoken language of ballet,” Harris replied.
But like last year’s performance at the Belcher Center, Pamela will bring more than herself for Cinderella.
“We bring anywhere from 12 to 20 dancers that are pre-professional. Some are in the training program, some are in the second company at Ballet West 2. And it gives them an opportunity to perform in major roles and then they teach the children backstage etiquette and all those things,” Harris explained.
“Are you seeing anybody here who might end up at Ballet West?” I asked Harris
“Absolutely, there’s always the possibility,” Harris smiled.
When Pamela was five her dad took her to a ballet at the Kennedy Center and she was hooked, later becoming a professional dancer, and eventually Principal Ballet Master for Ballet West.
“If you love it you love it, and you can’t get enough of it. And if you don’t love it, you’re out,” Harris added.
And that first performance she experienced with her dad? Well, it was Cinderella, and apparently the shoe fit.
This is the fifth time Ballet West has helped out with the Longview Ballet’s spring production. Unfortunately Longview own Beckanne Sisk, Ballet West Principal Dancer, won’t be at this year’s performance of Cinderella in April.
