Family questions Marshall officer-involved shooting

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The family of an East Texas man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting incident on Thursday has many questions about how it happened.
Thirty-one-year-old Demetrius Williams died after he was shot while SWAT agents were serving a narcotics search warrant at a Marshall residence.
Specific details of what happened have not been released, and that's what concerns the Williams family.
“They haven’t said anything about what went on. The only thing we want to know is why?” said William’s sister, Kiara Jefferson.
“I knew something was wrong when I was getting a series of calls. As I made it to the hospital, I see state troopers and the sheriff’s department,” said Carolyn Jefferson, Demetrius’ mother.
The official release from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office stated that the SWAT team got involved in a shooting incident while they were serving a narcotics warrant.
Williams was killed in the process.
At the hospital one officer said one sentence to Carolyn Jefferson.
“One officer stepped out and said, ‘He tried to run away,'” she said.
Their sorrow was made worse by the hope they had for Demetrius’ future.
“He planned on finishing school. He planned on buying us a new home. We had our dreams,” Williams’ girlfriend said.
Now they are only left with questions of what led to his death.
“Only thing I want is justice for my brother. My brother will get justice,” Kiara said.
“Why is my son dead for running away?” Carolyn said.
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office officials will not comment on the case while it’s being investigated.
Deputies and police involved in the incident were placed on administrative leave while the Texas Rangers conduct their investigation, which is standard procedure.
