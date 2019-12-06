Two people killed in Rusk County crash

Yesterday, at 3:25 PM, Troopers responded to a fatal crash on FM-2012, two miles south of the city of Laird Hill in Rusk County. The investigators’ preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 1991 GMC pickup, Robert Deveral Barber, 40, of Gladewater was traveling north on FM-2012 when the front right tire blew out, causing the driver to lose control. The vehicle entered the north ditch and struck a pipe fence and tree. Both the driver and passenger, Chad Eugene Blackman, 32, of Grand Prairie, were pronounced at the scene by Judge Pat McCrory and taken to Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore. Both the driver and passenger were unrestrained. The crash remains under investigation.