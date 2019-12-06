Texas QB set to transfer to SFA

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - With signing day a few weeks away, SFA football fans already have a reason for optimism.
On Tuesday, Sam Saxton announced on twitter he would be transferring from the University of Texas to SFA. Saxton, an Austin native, played high school ball at St. Michael’s Academy. He was a DI recruit with many scouts feeling he had the look of a pro-style quarterback.
Last December, Saxton decommitted from Southern Miss and became a preferred walk on at Texas. It should not have been a surprise to see Saxton on campus in Austin. For long-time longhorn fans the name might be familiar. He is the grandson of James Saxton who in 1961 became the first ever All-American running back for the school.
Saxton can officially sign with SFA on Dec. 18.
