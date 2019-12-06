Smith County Sheriff’s Office: Large quantity of stolen property recovered after arrest of manhunt suspect

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office released on Friday more information on the arrest of Thomas Sweet, who was the subject of a manhunt in Lindale earlier in the week.
From the Smith County Sheriff’s Office:
On Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at approximately 1:00 p.m. Smith County Sheriff’s Deputies received information that a suspect vehicle in multiple criminal offenses was observed on CR 431 and CR 499 near Lindale. At this time SCSO notified Lindale PD and provided them with the location of the vehicle.
A short time later the suspect vehicle, a silver 2009 Jeep Cherokee, was located at a storage facility in the 15900 block of CR 431 by Lindale PD. A female in the vehicle, Shaylie Reyes – 26, was apprehended and taken into custody. Both Lindale PD and Smith County Pct. 5 Constables immediately searched the area for the suspect, Thomas Sweet – 28. Upon the arrival of Smith County Deputies and Investigator’s the search was expanded.
The Smith County Sheriff’s Office deployed a drone which searched the area for approximately one hour without locating the suspect. Smith County Investigators, Lindale PD Investigators and Smith County Pct. 5 Constable Jeff McClenny continued their investigation into this matter. Eventually, they received information that Thomas Sweet was possibly residing at a motel in Hawkins, Texas. At this time, Smith County Investigators alerted the Hawkins Police Department who in turn alerted Wood County Pct. 2 Constable Kelly Smith.
At approximately 8:45 p.m. Smith County Investigators received information that the suspect had been arrested at the Bluebonnet Motel in Hawkins. The suspect arrived at this location in a pickup truck that had been stolen shortly after the manhunt in Smith County. Constable Kelly Smith took Thomas Sweet into custody with the assistance of his K-9 partner, “Juma”.
Smith County Investigators along with Constable Jeff McClenny arrived at the motel and secured the room. Shortly thereafter, a search warrant was presented to 402nd State District Judge Jeff Fletcher. After the warrant was obtained, a search of the motel room revealed a large amount of property that had been stolen from the northeast Texas area including Smith County.
Thomas Sweet was taken into custody by SCSO and transported to the Smith County jail. He was booked in for Felony Theft and several warrants out of Morris County. Additionally, Lindale PD charged Sweet with Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information. Other charges are pending as Smith County Investigators continue their investigation into this matter.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.