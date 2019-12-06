Smith County Sheriff’s Office: Large quantity of stolen property recovered after arrest of manhunt suspect

A short time later the suspect vehicle, a silver 2009 Jeep Cherokee, was located at a storage facility in the 15900 block of CR 431 by Lindale PD. A female in the vehicle, Shaylie Reyes – 26, was apprehended and taken into custody. Both Lindale PD and Smith County Pct. 5 Constables immediately searched the area for the suspect, Thomas Sweet – 28. Upon the arrival of Smith County Deputies and Investigator’s the search was expanded.