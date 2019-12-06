Smith County deputies, U.S. marshals arrest suspect in Ft. Worth robbery

From the Smith County Sheriff’s Office
TYLER, Texas (News Release) - On December 5th, 2019, members of the Smith County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigation Unit and the U.S. Marshals Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force responded to 2014 Redbud Ave in Tyler to attempt a warrant service. Upon their arrival at this location, they were able to locate Michael Wayne Simpson, of 38, of Tyler. He was taken into custody for an aggravated robbery warrant out of Ft. Worth, Texas.
During the arrest, investigators developed probable cause to obtain a search warrant for illegal drugs. An affidavit was presented to 7th State District Court Judge Kerry Russell who subsequently issued the search warrant. During the execution of the search warrant, a large amount of marijuana was located within the residence. This residence was also determined to be within 1000 ft. of a school zone. Another resident at this location, Clara Madison, was taken into custody.
Both individuals were transported to the Smith County Jail. Simpson was booked in for the aggravated robbery warrant along with the criminal offense of possession of marijuana > 5lbs <= 50 lbs. Simpson’s bonds totaled $200,000. Clara Madison was booked in for the criminal offense of possession of marijuana > 5lbs <= 50 lbs. with a bond set at $10,000.
