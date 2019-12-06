Sheriff’s Office: Smith County ESD 2 employee viewed child porn while on duty

From the Smith County Sheriff’s Office
TYLER, Texas (News Release) - On October 8, 2019, Smith County Sheriff’s Investigators received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) concerning a possible child pornography case. The information provided by NCMEC contained numerous photos of child pornography depicting victims of a very young age.
Smith County Investigators were able to obtain subpoenas for social media sites as well as cellphone and internet providers. Through the information they received, the suspect was identified as Silas Franks, 25, of Terrell, Texas. It was also learned that Franks was an employee of the Smith County Emergency Services District 2.
Through further investigation, it was revealed that the suspect was utilizing the IP address (Wi-Fi) of the Red Springs Fire Department while on duty. Search warrants were obtained and it was determined that the suspect had received several thousand photos and chat logs of a sexual nature from Snapchat. These photos also depicted images of child pornography containing victims of a very young age.
On December 5, 2019, Smith County Investigators presented an arrest affidavit to 7th State District Judge Kerry Russell. Judge Russell issued a warrant on Silas Franks for the criminal offense of Possession/Promotion of Child Pornography (Felony 2) with a bond of $250,000.
On December 6, 2019, Smith County Investigators arrested Silas Austin Franks for the listed warrant and he was subsequently booked into the Smith County Jail for the listed offense.
Smith County Investigators received full cooperation and assistance from members of Smith County Emergency Services District 2. This is also an ongoing multi-jurisdictional investigation.
