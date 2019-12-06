Patrick Mahomes makes prestigous Forbes list

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - He is not even 30 and East Texan Patrick Mahomes is already being looked at as the next big thing in sports.
Forbes magazine released their 2020 ’30 under 30′ list and Mahomes found his name on it. Mahomes, just 24, has shined in his short career. The reigning NFL MVP is one of just three quarterbacks to ever throw fifty touchdowns in a single season.
What might be more telling is not his stats on the field but all the good he has been doing off the field with his new fame.
