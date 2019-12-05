Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected tonight with temperatures dropping into the 50s by morning. A weak cold front will arrive early tomorrow morning with a slight chance for a shower or maybe just a few sprinkles. Northwest winds will pick up behind the front and stay breezy for most of Friday with temperatures in the 60s Friday afternoon. Cooler air filters in for Saturday with high temperatures only reaching near 60 degrees, but a quick warm up will bring temperatures back to near 70 degrees on Sunday. Another cold front arrives early next week. This cold front will bring a better chance for rain with showers possible by late Monday afternoon. There will also be a bigger cool down with this cold front as temperatures will only reach the 50s for high temperatures midweek next week.