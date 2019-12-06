Officials search for suspects who burglarized hotels in Lindale, Longview

LINDALE, TEXAS (KLTV) - The Lindale Police Department is asking for the public’s help in a burglary investigation.
According to Lindale police, they searching for suspects involved in the burglary of the Hampton Inn, located at 3505 South Main Street.
Lindale police report the suspects stole tools from the hotel’s storage unit. Security video shows two men they believe to be the suspects enter the hotel with a duffel bag. Police say they arrived in a dark blue pick up, either a Chevy Silverado or GMC Sierra.
According to Lindale police, the two suspects also burglarized a hotel in Longview.
Lindale police ask anyone with information about the investigation to contact Detective Curtis Philpot with the Lindale Police Department at 903-882-3313 or by email at curtisp@lindaletx.gov.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.