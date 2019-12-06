NW State goes up against LSU

LEADING THE CHARGE: Chudier Bile is averaging 10.9 points and 8.4 rebounds to lead the charge for the Demons. Brian White is also a primary contributor, producing 9.1 points per game. The Tigers have been led by Skylar Mays, who is averaging 16.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.3 steals.CLUTCH CHUDIER: Bile has connected on 13.3 percent of the 15 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 2 of 11 over his last five games. He's also made 60.6 percent of his foul shots this season.