Nutcracker performance is a family affair for the Moseleys

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - When the Moseley family moved to Tyler from Austin, their daughter Sara started dancing at TJC right away.
“They require so many hours of classes and rehearsals that my boys are always in tow,” said Frances Moseley, the mother of the family. “They finally just suggested I put the boys in as well since we’re all here.”
Soon it wasn’t just Sara and her two younger brothers, but her older sister Sydney and Frances joined the performance as well.
“It’s very fun to see how my family is interacting with all the dancers and my brothers participating in the performances,” said Sara. “It’s just been a cool experience.”
Although he is the one member of the family not in the performance, Patrick Moseley said he enjoys watching his family do what they’re passionate about.
“I’m extremely proud of all of them, especially my wife filling in wherever they need backstage and filling in the roles they need on stage,” said Patrick. “I’m very proud of all of them.”
Sydney said they found a way to put a new spin on an old family tradition.
“My mom has been taking us to the Nutcracker every year since we were little, that was our thing, every Christmas we’d get all dressed up in our little Christmas dresses and we’d go to the Nutcracker,” said Sydney. “Now we’re here, it’s really cool to be in it and see all of the stuff backstage, the props, the work that goes into it; it’s been really fun.”
Inside jokes from rehearsals give the family something they can all talk about at dinner.
“It’s been really fun just talking about the show and talking about funny things that happen back stage,” said Sydney. “And some not funny things that happen back stage.”
Patrick said his family felt able to do this because the Tyler community welcomed them with open arms.
