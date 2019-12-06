New information in Kilgore missing woman case

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - There are new developments in the case of an East Texas woman who has been missing for over three years.
Sheryia Grant, of Kilgore, was reported missing in August of 2016. Two people were convicted on charges of tampering with physical evidence related to that case.
One of those convicted, Allen Lamont Sutton Junior, is back in the Gregg County Jail on a bench warrant. Sutton has filed an appeal to overturn his conviction.
The news that Sutton is appealing his conviction of tampering with physical evidence did not come as a surprise to Grants’ grandmother.
“I already feel I know who’s responsible. the suspects that are already locked up from the evidence,” Arnita Grant said.
An 18-page appeal obtained by KLTV reveals new information about the case against Sutton and a second suspect in the disappearance: Laneshia Young.
Police investigated Sutton and Young for assaulting Sheryia three months before she went missing.
A car belonging to Sutton and Young was repossessed and was missing the trunk liner, and DNA of blood found in that trunk matched that of Sheryia Grant.
“The toughest part was me sitting in court, watching them. They didn’t have any remorse. I know they’re guilty, they know they’re guilty,” Arnita said.
The appeal argument is that “There’s no evidence proving that Sutton had anything to do with the missing trunk liner" and there is no reasonable connection between “missing” and “who done it,” only the speculation of law enforcement witnesses.
And even proof of Grant's death does not provide any evidence of who committed any homicidal acts.
“I don’t see it happening. I really don’t see it happening,” Arnita said.
Arnita said she sees the appeal as desperation.
“I’m being as patient as I can. Because either way it goes justice will be served. I’m not giving up. I’ll let them know that. I’m not giving up," Arnita said. "They still got to pay,”
Laneshia Young is serving an 8-year sentence out of Rusk County for tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair a missing persons investigation.
She was sentenced this past July.
The offense date on record for that incident is August 19, 2016, the day Sheryia Grant was reported missing.
