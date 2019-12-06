Museum in Gregg County offers preview of Living History Christmas exhibit

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - It’s become a sure sign that the holiday season has arrived: the Gregg County Historical Museum is holding its annual Living History Christmas exhibit.
Traditional decorations are combined with a model train show to entertain kids of all ages.
It started years ago as a way to give parents a chance to come out and share a holiday experience their kids would be excited to see.
“We have volunteers dressed up in the exhibits to teach your kids a little about Gregg County history, they can make ornaments, do Caddo Indian face painting, and even leave with a cookie,” said Lindsay Loy, director of the Gregg County Historical Museum.
One of the more popular attractions is the 40-foot train layout the museum saves for the Christmas holiday.
“It takes four weeks to put it up, and it takes three guys to run it,” Loy said. “It’s really amazing to look at, it’s really magical.”
The Loblolly Trains will run Dec. 4 through Dec. 21. Regular admission price applies for the train display after the Living History Christmas exhibit.
More information from the Gregg County Historical Museum:
On the first Saturday in December, the Gregg County Historical Museum comes to life as volunteers in period costumes greet and interact with visitors throughout the museum.
A blacksmith with a vintage forge will be in front of the Museum shaping steel into beautiful objects and children can decorate Christmas ornaments in “Santa’s Workshop”. Children and adults will marvel at the massive Loblolly Holiday Model Train and Village Exhibit, where several trains travel through a snowy holiday village and countryside. They can even get a history of model trains from the train operator himself.
This exhibit has become a family tradition for many people. Visitors travel great distances to come and enjoy it.
