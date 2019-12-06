Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints are looking to build on their third straight NFC South title. The Saints clinched the division last week. Now they hope to capture their second straight No. 1 overall playoff seed in the NFC. A matchup with visiting San Francisco on Sunday looks likely to influence who wins top seeding in the conference. Both teams are tied with Seattle for the NFC's best record at 10-2. But New Orleans has beaten the Seahawks this season and can earn the tiebreaker over both clubs by beating San Francisco. The Saints have won three straight while the Niners has dropped two of four.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa says being a top 10 or top 15 NFL draft pick “would be tough to pass up.” The Crimson Tide star said Thursday as he is still weighing his options as he recovers from right hip surgery. His next big decision will be whether to return for his senior season or enter the draft. Tagovailoa was considered a potential No. 1 overall draft pick before the Nov. 16 injury. His draft status is much less clear now. He says doctors tell him they expect him to “play football again at 100%." Without him in the lineup Alabama fell out of the playoff hunt with a loss to Auburn.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Devin Booker broke out of a perimeter-shooting slump, scoring 21 of his season-high 44 points in the third quarter, and Ricky Rubio powered the Phoenix Suns with four points and a critical assist in overtime in a 139-132 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. Playing the back end of a back-to-back, Phoenix led by 18 points entering the fourth quarter, but the Pelicans fought back with five 3-pointers, two by the normally scatter-shooting Lonzo Ball, to tie it at 125. The Pelicans had a chance to win in regulation, but Brandon Ingram missed a 15-foot jumper from the right baseline as time expired.
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Christian Okoro scored a season-high 18 points, including two free throws with 1.6 seconds left in overtime, to lift No. 14 Auburn to an 81-78 victory over Furman. The Tigers improved to 8-0. They rallied from a 14-point second-half deficit, easily their largest of the season.
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Seniors Brian Herrien and Tyler Simmons may be asked to play more prominent roles than normal for No. 4 Georgia in the Southeastern Conference football championship game against No. 1 LSU. Georgia starter DÁndre Swift left last week's win over Georgia Tech with a shoulder injury. Coach Kirby Smart says he expects Swift to start on Saturday against the Tigers. Herrien is next in line at tailback. Wide receiver also is a concern for the Bulldogs. Lawrence Cager is out following ankle surgery and George Pickens is suspended for the first half of the title game. Cager and Pickens are the co-leaders for Georgia in receptions. Their absence could make Simmons Georgia's primary receiver against LSU.
UNDATED (AP) — In a classic match-up between offense and defense, No. 1 LSU puts its perfect record on the line against No. 4 Georgia in the SEC championship game in Atlanta. The Tigers are averaging almost 49 points per game, led by Heisman Trophy favorite Joe Burrow at quarterback. Georgia counters with one of the nation's top defenses, having posted three shutouts while allowing just over 10 points a game. The Bulldogs need a win to lock up their spot in the College Football Playoff. LSU has probably done enough to get into the playoff, even with a loss to Georgia.